BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a third consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $0.50/mt to $514.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since May 5.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $442.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1.50/mt to $763/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.06/bl to $67.63/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $484/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $453.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $481.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50mt to $483/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $67.80/bl as of 4:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt rise in bunker prices.