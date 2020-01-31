Industry Groups Respond to VLSFO Black Carbon Criticism

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Black carbon emissions from some VLSFO blends are coming under fire. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Industry groups representing refining, shipping and bunker fuels have responded to criticism of marine fuels that may have higher black carbon emissions being permitted, saying the issue should be discussed at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Environmental group the Clean Arctic Alliance wrote an open letter to several groups representing the three industries last week asking about their role in giving advice on very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blends.

The letter referred to research claiming some more aromatic VLSFO blends produce higher black carbon emissions, and asked the industry groups whether they had considered that possibilty when they were preparing their joint guidance on the supply and use of 0.50% sulfur fuels.

"Why did you not immediately seek to halt the production of these fuels and alert the IMO?" Sian Prior, lead advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance, asked in the letter.

Industry groups including the International Bunker Industry Association and IPIECA have written an open letter in response Friday, noting their joint guidance was focused on addressing the safe handling of the new fuels.

"It was limited to operational aspects only and was developed to support suppliers, ship managers and seafarers prepare and implement the use of 0.50% sulphur fuels as safely as possible," the industry groups said.

"Our document was wholly safety related and did not investigate or comment on any other issue."

The groups also noted their understanding that most VLSFO blends currently on the market were more paraffinic than aromatic.

"We expected there to be a greater tendency for 0.50% sulphur fuels to be more paraffinic – not aromatic – in nature," the groups said.

"The information available since the introduction of the 0.50% sulphur limit on 1 January 2020, suggests our expectations have been generally correct."

The industry groups supported calls for the issue to be discussed at the IMO, saying the upcoming Pollution Prevention and Response Subcommittee would be "the most effective forum to progress that debate."