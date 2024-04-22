ABS Release New Methanol Bunkering Guide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ABS Methanol Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory aims to address the challenges of bunkering methanol and strategies to address them. Image Credit: ABS

ABS today announced the release of its new methanol bunkering guide.

ABS Methanol Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory aims to address the challenges of bunkering methanol and strategies to address them.

“As the class provider for the world’s largest methanol-fueled vessel and with numerous methanol-based projects underway, ABS has unrivalled insight into the adoption of methanol as a marine fuel,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“Numbers of methanol fueled vessels are growing rapidly and ABS is focused on supporting its safe adoption by the industry, which is why we are proud to offer this publication to support owners, operators and yards with bunkering challenges related to operations, design and training.”

ABS Methanol Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory is available for free here: https://ww2.eagle.org/en/publication-flip/methanol-bunkering.html