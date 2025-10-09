Shipping Industry Warns Against Patchwork of Regional Rules if IMO Fails to Act

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping groups say next week’s IMO meeting offers a historic chance to adopt global rules to decarbonise shipping. Image Credit: IMO

Shipping bodies have urged governments to adopt the IMO's Net-Zero Framework, arguing global rules are essential to avoid fragmented regional regulation.

The maritime groups have reiterated their commitment to committed to working with IMO member states to implement the package, as per the emailed joint statement shared on Thursday.

IBIA, European Shipowners, WSC and ICS are among the maritime organizations that are backing the framework's adoption.

"Only global rules will decarbonise a global industry," they said.

"Without the Framework, shipping would risk a growing patchwork of unilateral regulations, increasing costs without effectively contributing to decarbonisation."

The statement described the upcoming IMO meeting as a 'historic opportunity' to establish enforceable global rules that ensure a level playing field.

"With the support of the industry, this is a unique and historic opportunity for governments to put in place a comprehensive global framework, which will be strictly enforced worldwide, to incentivise the shipping industry's transition to net zero emissions whilst ensuring a level playing field," the organisations said.

Framework Background

The Net-Zero Framework was agreed in April and will now be put to a formal vote for adoption during next week's second extraordinary session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).

Supporters include the EU, Canada, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Panama, and BRICS members such as China and India, which appear to have voted in favour of the agreement at MEPC 83 in April.

On the other hand, the US, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have opposed its adoption. The US has reportedly gone so far as to warn other member states of retaliatory measures against supporting the framework.

Industry experts tracking the process told Ship & Bunker last month they expect the proposal to secure a majority in favour, despite US opposition.