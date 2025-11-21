Danish Shipping Optimistic on IMO NZF Deal Despite October Setback

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norden’s CEO, Jan Rindbo, says the firm has tripled its biofuel use this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Danish shipowners remain optimistic that a net-zero framework (NZF) can still be agreed upon at the IMO, despite talks in London ending without a deal in October.

At a roundtable hosted by the Danish Shipping Association shipping companies delivered a united message to Morten Bodskov, Denmark’s Minister of Industry and Trade, that a global solution remains the preferred path, Danish Shipping said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

“It is still a top priority for us to get a global climate agreement for shipping," Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danish Shipping, said in the statement.

The industry also warned against the risk of double regulation, urging the EU to ensure companies are not exposed to overlapping costs under both the EU Emissions Trading System and any future global framework.

Despite the policy setback, companies say decarbonisation measures are moving ahead.

Jan Rindbo, CEO of Norden, said the company has tripled its use of biofuels this year and is optimistic about an IMO deal.

Bodskov said the recommendations would be on the agenda when he goes to the Council of Ministers meeting in Brussels next month.

The IMO’s NZF failed to reach an adoption during the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) session in October after members voted in favour of a motion to delay adoption for a year.