BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Credit Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in the UK, Singapore or Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a credit analyst in the UK, Singapore or Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn. The role will initially be for six months, with the possibility of the contract being extended after that.

The job posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Complete credit checks on current and potential customers using external third parties such as credit agencies, financial institutes and third parties

Recommend customer credit limits taking into account checks completed, market vessel, ownership or chartered status and competitors

Assist with 'Know your Counterparty' policies and procedures

Maintain and follow department processes for records

For more information, click here.