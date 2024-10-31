Bureau Veritas Sees Lack of Regulatory Clarity for Wind-Assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO requirements for ships with wind-assisted propulsion are not clear. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Classification society Bureau Veritas has highlighted a lack of clarity on regulation for users of wind-assisted propulsion systems in the shipping industry.

The firm has published a white paper on wind propulsion technologies, setting out how the systems work, the regulatory landscape, advantages and disadvantages and means of optimisation.

The report notes regulatory gaps at the global level in how these systems can be used.

"A ship's propulsion method plays an essential role in determining the applicability of IMO requirements," the company said in the report.

"Accordingly, establishing whether the IMO regulatory framework applies to ships equipped with wind propulsion is a crucial question – and there is no clear answer.

"The definition of propulsion methods does not explicitly clarify the status of wind propulsion in this respect.

"As of 2024, IMO had yet to establish specific regulations or guidelines on the use of wind propulsion systems on ships.

"As a result, the installation and operation of wind propulsion systems remain subject to the same rules and regulations as for engine-based propulsion systems.

"This implies the need to request a Flag exemption."