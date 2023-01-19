Value Maritime Carbon Capture Systems Orders for Four New Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 12.5 MW systems will be delivered between September 2023 and February 2024 for installation at Rotterdam. Image Credit: Value Maritime

Technology firm Value Maritime has received an order for its Filtree System scrubbers that include carbon capture for four new boxships.

Purus Marine and Nordic Hamburg placed the order for the four newbuild installations, Value Maritime said in an emailed statement on Monday. The ships will be operated by BG Freight Line.

The systems provide up to 30% carbon capture, as well as scrubbing sulfur and particulate emissions.

The 12.5 MW systems will be delivered between September 2023 and February 2024 for installation at Rotterdam.

"The Filtree Systems that will be installed on the newbuild container vessels will additionally feature a modular CO2 capture and storage system," Value Maritime said in the statement.

"This innovative technology captures CO2 from exhaust emissions and uses it to charge a "CO2 battery," where it is stored and transported to shore.

"On shore, the CO2 is discharged for use, for example, in the agricultural industry, after which the battery is returned to the vessel to be recharged, thus representing a 100% circular solution."