BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Nova Marine Carriers Seeks Carbon Trader
Monday January 16, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Geneva office. Image Credit: Nova Marine Carriers
Shipping firm Nova Marine Carriers is seeking to hire a carbon trader in Geneva.
The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of renewable energy markets and a proven understanding of market functionality, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead and expand upon the initial set-up phase to establish trade execution capabilities
- Manage Nova's carbon positions
- Sourcing to match demand for relevant certificates in the carbon markets
- Collaborate closely with our chartering team to follow the entire trade cycle from drafting contracts to delivery
- Support the development of Nova's offering, services, products, and marketing materials
- Build and maintain strong relationships
