BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Nova Marine Carriers Seeks Carbon Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Geneva office. Image Credit: Nova Marine Carriers

Shipping firm Nova Marine Carriers is seeking to hire a carbon trader in Geneva.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of renewable energy markets and a proven understanding of market functionality, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and expand upon the initial set-up phase to establish trade execution capabilities

Manage Nova's carbon positions

Sourcing to match demand for relevant certificates in the carbon markets

Collaborate closely with our chartering team to follow the entire trade cycle from drafting contracts to delivery

Support the development of Nova's offering, services, products, and marketing materials

Build and maintain strong relationships

For more information, click here.