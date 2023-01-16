BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Nova Marine Carriers Seeks Carbon Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 16, 2023

Shipping firm Nova Marine Carriers is seeking to hire a carbon trader in Geneva.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of renewable energy markets and a proven understanding of market functionality, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead and expand upon the initial set-up phase to establish trade execution capabilities
  • Manage Nova's carbon positions
  • Sourcing to match demand for relevant certificates in the carbon markets
  • Collaborate closely with our chartering team to follow the entire trade cycle from drafting contracts to delivery
  • Support the development of Nova's offering, services, products, and marketing materials
  • Build and maintain strong relationships

