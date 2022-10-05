SIBCON22: TFG Marine to Launch Bunkering App Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier TFG Marine plans to launch a bunkering app for its customers next year.

The app, TFG Portal, will aim to provide the firm's customers with as much information as possible about the bunkering process, Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Wednesday.

The app will provide information like quotes and certificates of quality, and could eventually give a live view of the bunkering process through the MFM data gathered on the supplier's barges.

The app is already available on the Apple and Android app stores, but will not become operational until next year, Dam said.