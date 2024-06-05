Ammonia-Fuelled PCTC Wins KR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has awarded approval in principal to the ammonia-fuelled PCTC developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Image Credit: KR

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has given its initial approval to the design for a pure car and truck carrier running on ammonia.

The company has awarded approval in principal to the ammonia-fuelled PCTC developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service also participated in developing the vessel.

"This AiP has laid an important foundation for the commercialization of ammonia-fueled car carrier ship technology," Yeon Kyudin, head of plan approval centre at KR, said in the statement.

"Based on this, KR will work to support not only ammonia fuel propulsion technologies but also decarbonization technologies for our customers."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.