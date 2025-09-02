Wartsila to Supply Cargo and Fuel Gas Systems for MOL Ethane Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The systems will be installed on five ethane carriers being built in South Korea. Image Credit: Wartsila

Wartsila Gas Solutions has secured a new order from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to deliver the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for five ethane carriers under construction in South Korea for Japanese shipping firm MOL.

The vessels will transport ethane from the US to Thailand, Wartsila said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The order for the equipment was booked in the second quarter, with the delivery scheduled for early 2027.

The scope of supply covers engineering for the process plant and related sub-systems, delivery of all required equipment and instrumentation, interface materials between the cargo tanks and hull, and the cargo control system.

“Repeat orders are the clearest endorsement of the importance and reliability of our systems that lead us towards a sustainable future,” Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales & Marketing Director, Wartsila Gas Solutions, said.