BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Six-Month High

Friday August 11, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost six months..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $10.50/mt to $667.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since February 16. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $7.50/mt to $592/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $18.50/mt to $955.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.15/bl to $86.40/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $23/mt to $663/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $9/mt to $627/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $11/mt to $651/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $12/mt to $637.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.12/bl at $86.52/bl as of 9:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt rise in bunker prices.

