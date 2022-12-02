Two Weeks Left to Run For IBIA Board Seats

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA hosted its annual convention in Houston last month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Members of bunker industry body IBIA have two weeks to start running for next year's vacant slots on the organisation's board.

IBIA members have until December 15 to nominate candidates, IBIA said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. There will be up to four vacancies, with members voting for who will take up the positions.

The results of the election will be announced at IBIA's annual dinner in IP Week in February, and the new board members' three-year terms will start in April.

"Members of IBIA are invited to propose candidates for election who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the association," IBIA said in the post.

"Prospective board members should be aware that being a board member is not just a titular position; they are expected to take an active part in the activities of the association."

