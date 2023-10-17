BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have resumed their upward swing this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $8/mt to $680/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since October 2. The G20-HSFO Index gained $7.50/mt to $552/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7/mt to $967/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.24/bl to $89.65/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $17/mt to $680.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $9.50/mt to $622.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $9/mt to $666.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $16.50/mt to $635/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.40/bl at $90.05/bl as of 8:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.01/mt rise in bunker prices.