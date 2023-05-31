BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4/mt to $584.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since May 17. The G20-HSFO Index lost $5.50/mt to $483.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $12/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.53/bl to $73.54/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at$578/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8/mt to $531/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4/mt to $561.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $525.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.34/bl at $73.20/bl as of 9:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.56/mt fall in bunker prices.