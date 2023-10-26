BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5.50/mt to $669.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since October 12. The G20-HSFO Index lost $6.50/mt to $545/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6/mt to $946/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.06/bl to $90.13/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5.50/mt to $661/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $4.50/mt to $609/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $651.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $623.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.53/bl at $89.60/bl as of 7:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt fall in bunker prices.

