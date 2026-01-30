Northern Lights Awards Charters for Four New CO2 Transport Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Northern Lights has awarded charters for four new CO2 carriers. Image Credit: Northern Lights

CO2 transport firm Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, has secured a charter deal for four liquid CO2 carriers.

A consortium of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K LINE) and MISC Berhad has been awarded one vessel, with a second vessel to be awarded to the same consortium in April 2026, Northern Lights said in a press release on Thursday.

Two additional vessels have been awarded to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

The first three vessels awarded will each have a cargo capacity of 12,000 m3 and will operate under long-term time charters supporting cross-border CO2 transport from commercial customers in Europe.

The newbuilds will be constructed by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co. Ltd and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled between the second half of 2028 and the first half of 2029.

Northern Lights said the additional vessels align with signed customer agreements and reflect growing demand for CO2 transport and storage services in Europe.