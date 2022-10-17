VPS Launches Vessel Optimisation Software Core

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to help them understand their fleet's emissions performance and where it can be improved. File Image / Pixabay

Testing firm VPS has launched a new vessel optimisation software product.

The firm's Core software is an extension of all the services VPS offers, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. It is particularly geared towards helping shipping companies address the upcoming CII and EEXI environmental performance regulations.

The product "has been specifically designed to help vessel owners plan to meet emission targets, handle tightening market and regulatory pressure more effectively and efficiently. And enable real change towards 2030," the company said.

The software has the following features when considering emissions regulations, according to the statement:

Core enables clients to reach their emission reduction targets and turn CII from an operational metric into a C-Suite KPI, while driving a culture and community that embraces sustainability

Core interprets CII and its equivalents as a score related to the emissions-saving goals for 2030 vs 2008, effectively giving stakeholders the opportunity to see their own efforts to reduce their emissions relative to the general market

Core enables assessment of various emissions reduction initiatives, e.g. hybrid battery power, sails, biofuels, as well as their impact on emissions, estimated cost and return on capital to enable scenario planning for optimal investments

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to help them understand their fleet's emissions performance and where it can be improved. Services in this area are likely to see significant demand in the coming years, particularly while high fuel prices mean fuel-efficiency improvements bear large dividends.