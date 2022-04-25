Singapore to Incentivise Green Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is seeking to encourage its fleet to decarbonise. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's government is seeking to incentivise decarbonisation among ships registered to its flag with reduced fees.

From March 1 until the end of 2024, the MPA will provide incentives to Singapore-flagged ships that meet a set of green criteria, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The incentives will be available to any Singapore-flagged ships that meet one of the following criteria:

Exceed IMO's MARPOL Annex VI Phase 3 EEDI requirements by 10% or more

Adopt engines capable of using low-carbon fuels with CF(conversion factor between fuel consumption and CO2 emission) equivalent to or lower than LNG(i.e. (bio)-LNG, (bio)-methanol, (bio)-ethanol);

Adopt engine capable of using zero-carbon fuels (e.g. ammonia, hydrogen)

Ships that meet one or more of the criteria will be eligible for a 50% reduction in initial registration fees and a 20% reduction in annual tonnage tax, the MPA said.