Wah Kwong Launches Venture Energy to Trade Clean Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new venture aims to ramp up cleaner bunker fuel supply, with methanol offers set to begin in 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Hong Kong-based shipping firm Wah Kwong Maritime Transport has launched a new subsidiary, Venture Energy, to focus on the procurement, development and trading of clean marine fuels, including methanol.

Venture Energy will leverage Wah Kwong's maritime expertise and regional footprint to connect producers in Mainland China with end users across global shipping hubs, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The new subsidiary aims to serve both downstream customers and Wah Kwong's future fuel needs, offering an integrated supply chain solution for clean fuels.

The company's services will span fuel sourcing, project development, and logistics with a particular focus on supplying key Asian bunkering ports.

"From late 2026, Venture Energy expects to offer methanol supply from a portfolio of plants compliant

with ISCC EU rules and meeting the Tier 2 surplus Carbon Intensity requirements outlined under

MEPC 83," the firm said.

Venture Energy has already secured nearly 500,000 mt/year of methanol under existing MOUs and continues to expand its portfolio to ensure price competitiveness and long-term reliability.

The company's commercial activities will be led by General Manager Deepak Devendrappa, former Global Director of Low Carbon Markets at Methanex and a former board member of the Methanol Institute.

Executive Director Greg McMillan, previously Investment Director at Wah Kwong, will lead the company as executive director.

"MEPC 83 has sent a clear message to the industry and with this impetus behind the maritime sector, we expect the development of clean fuels market to accelerate," Hing Chao, Executive Chairman of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport, said.