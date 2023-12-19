BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are heading higher again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $623/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since December 7. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $502/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $854.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.40/bl to $77.95/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $599/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $606/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $2.50/mt to $559.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.09/bl at $78.06/bl as of 6:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.68/mt rise in bunker prices.