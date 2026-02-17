Jifmar and Seavium Partner on AI-Driven Fleet Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership was facilitated by ZEBOX, the innovation accelerator launched by French shipping firm CMA CGM. Image Credit: Jifmar

Maritime operator Jifmar Group has partnered with Marseille-based digitalisation firm Seavium to deploy AI-driven tools and data capabilities across its fleet and internal operations.

More than 80 vessels will be integrated into a unified digital ecosystem aimed at improving fleet visibility, standardising technical data and supporting faster project preparation and chartering decisions, the firms said in an email statement on Monday.

The companies added that the initiative reflects growing demand from clients and charterers for structured data, transparency and digital workflows in offshore operations.

The partnership will also introduce AI-assisted vessel-project matching and automation across multiple departments to improve commercial responsiveness and operational efficiency.

The collaboration was facilitated by ZEBOX, the innovation accelerator launched by shipping firm CMA CGM, which connected the two firms through its startup-corporate network.