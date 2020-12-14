Second Large Container Firm Takes on Antifouling Robots for Fuel Efficiency Gains

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal was signed on December 8. Image Credit: Jotun

Container shipping company HMM has signed a deal to take on marine technology company Jotun's proactive robotic hull-cleaning system.

HMM, Jotun and Hyundai Heavy Industries signed the deal on December 8 to use the robots on a series of newbuilds, Jotun said in an emailed statement Monday.

The service provided by Jotun "consists of the unique HullSkater, which adheres to vessels and gently removes all biofouling for an 'always clean' hull, the specially developed SeaQuantum Skate antifouling, and proactive condition monitoring utilizing a proprietary big data algorithm tailored to individual vessel needs," the company said in the statement.

Regular antifouling treatments can improve a vessel's hydrodynamics, raising its fuel efficiency and cutting emissions.

Rival container line MSC signed a deal with Jotun earlier this year to use its antifouling systems on board the MSC Eva while it had a scrubber fitted.