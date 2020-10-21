US Blacklists 6 Chinese Shipping Companies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran. File Image / Pixabay

The U.S. State Department says it has blacklisted six Chinese shipping companies and two individuals following their dealings with Iranian shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and, in some cases, helping it to evade U.S. sanctions.

The companies blacklisted are Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd.; Reach Shipping Lines; Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd.; and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd.

Eric Chen (Chen Guoping), Chief Executive Officer of Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd., and Daniel Y. He (He Yi), President of Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd, are also being sanctioned as part of the action.

Among the accusations, Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd.; and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd. are said to have each knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred a large container vessel to Iran to be used in connection with the shipping sector of Iran.

The move means assets of the companies and individuals that fall under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen and they are also restricted from dealing with other US entities.

"Today, we reiterate a warning to stakeholders worldwide: If you do business with IRISL, you risk U.S. sanctions," The U.S. State Department said Monday.