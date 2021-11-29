Frontline Still Paying in $300s/mt for Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global average VLSFO prices have jumped considerably this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shipping company Frontline is paying as little as half the global average price for bunker fuel because of a forward price agreement signed last year.

The company has a deal requiring it to buy 5,000 mt/month between October 2020 and December 2021 at $325-365/mt, it said in quarterly results on Monday. That compares with the current global average VLSFO price of $618/mt, according to Ship & Bunker's G20 Index of prices at 20 leading bunkering destinations.

The G20 Index for VLSFO has been above the $325-365/mt range since November 2020 -- for almost all of the timespan of Frontline's agreement.

The company has a further agreement obliging it to buy 5,000 mt/month between January and December 2021 at $232/mt, it said.