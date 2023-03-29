Webinar Invite: Simulating the Maritime Industry's Transition to Zero Emissions

by Gurobi Optimization

When: April 20, 2023, 4PM Central European Time / 10AM Eastern Time

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE AND REGISTER NOW

In this webinar, Mathias Hintze, Analyst and Frederik Lehn, Model Developer at the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping explain how they are supporting maritime decarbonization by modelling likely transition scenarios towards net-zero emissions for the industry.

Shipping is a hard-to-abate sector and consequently requires new types of fuel and technology to decarbonize. These fuels and technologies have different cost and availability outlooks.

Further, the sector is impacted by policy decisions and market dynamics.

To combine insights across the value chain, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has developed a simulation model, NavigaTE.

NavigaTE is designed to simulate the transition of the maritime industry. This is done by modeling the decision processes of the different actors along the maritime value chain.

A core part of NavigaTE is the fuel selection algorithm which is solved at every time-step using Gurobi's Linear Programming (LP) Solver.

Topics covered:

What decarbonization in shipping could look like

How the maritime industry can leverage modelling and data-driven decisions in its transition to net-zero emissions

How NavigaTE is designed and used to simulate decisions across a diverse group of stakeholders

How an LP solver is used in an unconventional way as part of a larger simulation algorithm

Why Gurobi is necessary in their work

Meet the Experts



Mathias Hintze

Analyst, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Mathias Hintze works as an Analyst at the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, where he has been working with enabling sustainable shipping via decarbonization through modelling and analytics. Mathias has been working at the center for two years with this focus. Prior to joining the Center, he worked for A.P. Moller Holding and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). His educational background is a M.Sc. in Engineering with a focus on mathematical modelling and optimization from Technical University of Denmark (DTU). In his thesis, he worked with primary school timetabling in Denmark using mixed integer programming (MIP).