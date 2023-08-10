Stolt-Nielsen Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Udo Lange has been hired as the new CEO. Image Credit: Stolt-Nielsen

Shipping firm Stolt-Nielsen has appointed a new CEO.

Niels G Stolt-Nielsen will step down as CEO after 25 years at the helm as of September 1, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Udo Lange has been hired as the new CEO.

Lange was previously president of healthcare, logistics and Americas International at FedEx Express.

"He was also part of the FedEx Senior Management Committee which sets the strategic direction of the circa $90 billion revenue enterprise and has held several other senior roles at FedEx since joining in 2015," the company said in the statement.

"Udo currently serves as a member of the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and has been involved in the task force's Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) group."