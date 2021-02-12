Seaspan Makes Large Gas-Powered Container Ship Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping is increasingly turning to LNG bunkering as a means of cutting its emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Seaspan has made a large order of gas-powered ships, joining a growing club of container ship owners shifting to LNG bunkering.

The company has agreed to order 10 duel-fuelled 15,000 TEU boxships, Seaspan said in a press release on Friday. The ships are due for delivery from the first half of 2023, and will be chartered out for 12 years with a global liner.

"Our commitment to ESG principles, carbon reduction, and developing our fleet through increasingly environmental-friendly technologies is signified by our first LNG-powered investment," Bing Chen, CEO of Seaspan, said in the statement.

"We are expanding the scope of our customer solutions by elevating our focus on lowering the impact of emissions, which will result from the adoption and addition of LNG-powered vessels to our fleet."

CMA CGM is currently the largest container line to have taken on LNG bunkering, with its new range of 23,000 TEU ships already adding significantly to demand for gas as a bunker fuel.