MEPC81: Safety Highlighted at Ammonia Bunker Fuel Trial Presentation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crew safety paramout in ammonia fuel delivery. File Image / Pixabay.

Regulation and crew safety featured in a joint presentation at MEPC81 on March 18 by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Fortescue, the two main players in a trial of ammonia as bunker fuel in the southeast Asia shipping and bunkering hub.

The trial saw 3 metric tonnes of ammonia delivered to the vessel, Fortescue Green Pioneer.

And while ammonia carries environmental benefits, its toxicity requires a comprehensive safety regime to ensure safe delivery. Keeping the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a minimum should be an operational goal as PPE can be exhausting for crew.

Questions following the presentation were asked about ammonia slip and the existence of training for crew. Ammonia slip must be addressed while basic training is in place for the carriage of ammonia as cargo but not as yet for its handling as bunker fuel although these are being developed. On the delivery of the fuel, the trial incorporated various flow rates.

The next stage of the experiment, where the volume of ammonia delivered moves into double-digits, would be revealed in Singapore next month at Singapore Shipping Week.