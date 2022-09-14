Maersk Supply Service Rolls Out Biofuel Offering After Successful Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will be using a hydrogenated vegetable oil-based bunker fuel across its fleet. File Image / Pixabay

AP Moller-Maersk subsidiary Maersk Supply Service is set to roll out a biofuel offering to its offshore customers following a successful trial of the alternative fuel last year.

The company's new ECO Offshore service will allow its customers to reduce carbon emissions from offshore operations through its use of biofuels, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The firm will be using a hydrogenated vegetable oil-based bunker fuel across its fleet, passing on the carbon reductions to customers paying for the ECO Offshore service.

The company tested the fuel on board the anchor handler Maersk Tender last year.

"We are delighted to be able to support our customers' decarbonisation journeys with ECO Offshore," Jonas Munch Agerskov, chief commercial officer at Maersk Supply Service, said in the statement.

"Maersk Supply Service is committed to doing what we can to facilitate a green transition in the offshore industry, both by reducing our own carbon footprint and by enabling our customers to decarbonise their operations and value chain."