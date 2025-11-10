BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held at a one-week low at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $492.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since October 31 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2.50/mt to $431/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $799/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.25/bl to $63.63/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $465/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $435.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2.50/mt to $463.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50mt to $438.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.42/bl from the previous session's close at $64.05/bl as of 8:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.16/mt rise in bunker prices.