BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have moved significantly lower over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $644/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 1. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $516/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $13/mt to $859.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.83/bl to $77.20/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $12/mt to $631.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $2/mt to $562.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7.50/mt to $623/mt, and at Houston they sank by $5/mt to $568.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl at $77.17/bl as of 8:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.