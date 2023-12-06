BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

Wednesday December 6, 2023

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $644/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 1. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $516/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $13/mt to $859.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.83/bl to $77.20/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $12/mt to $631.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $2/mt to $562.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7.50/mt to $623/mt, and at Houston they sank by $5/mt to $568.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl at $77.17/bl as of 8:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.

