Korean Register Publishes Research on Safe Handling of Hydrogen Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Classification society the Korean Register (KR) has published a report on how hydrogen can safely be handled on board ships.

The 'Research Report of Material Compatibility for Liquid Hydrogen Storage on Marine Application' tackles the technical details on materials suitable for on-board liquid hydrogen systems, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The report establishes evaluation methods for materials used in hydrogen pipes and tanks, as well as standard for applied materials.

"For safe and efficient storage and transport of hydrogen, it must be handled in its liquid state," KR said in the statement.

"This necessitates a cryogenic environment.

"However, until now, there has been a notable lack of research infrastructure and industry understanding of the materials used in marine liquid hydrogen storage systems."

Hydrogen is expected to take up part of the future energy mix for shipping in the coming decades as the industry looks for carbon-free alternatives to fuel oil. But the size of the storage tanks needed to hold it will mean it is not suitable for some of the larger vessel types.