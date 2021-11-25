Maersk Considers Hydrogen Bunkers for Vessels With Shorter Routes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk has been a significant early supporter of methanol as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk is considering taking on hydrogen as a bunker fuel for some of its vessels that typically make smaller voyages.

Maersk considers hydrogen problematic for deep-sea ships, but is considering it for vessels with a maximum round trip of 2,000 km, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Maria Strandesen, head of future fuels at Maersk.

The amount of space needed for hydrogen fuel tanks is the main block to it being used for oceangoing vessels, according to Strandesen.

Maersk's first carbon-neutral vessel, running on green methanol, is due to enter service from the middle of 2023.