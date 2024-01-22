US Calls Off Search for Two Navy SEALs Reported Missing in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Forces from the US, Japan and Spain searched a total of more than 21,000 square miles for the missing SEALs. File Image / Pixabay

The US has called off the search for two Navy SEALs that were reported missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month during a search of a vessel alleged to be carrying Iranian weapons.

The SEALs were reported missing on January 11 and are now presumed to have died, US Central Command said in a social media post on Sunday.

Forces from the US, Japan and Spain searched a total of more than 21,000 square miles for the missing SEALs.

"The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons Jan. 11 concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations," the organisation said.

Tensions are rising between the US and Iran as the US and its allies carry out strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthi movement in Yemen following a spate of attacks on commercial shipping in the area.