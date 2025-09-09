GCMD Pilot Shows Captured CO2 Converted into New Products

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CO2 captured from Evergreen Marine’s ship was mineralised into calcium carbonate and slag. Image Credit: Lynn Loo / LinkedIn

Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) said the CO2 captured from its pilot project has been used as feedstock to produce industrial products.

Of the 25.44 mt of CO2 captured from Evergreen Marine's ship Ever Top, 15.84 mt was delivered to Baorong Environmental in China, GCMD said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

There, it was mineralised with steel slag into low-carbon calcium carbonate and post-carbonated slag.

GCMD says the CO2 consistently exceeded 99.95 vol% purity across all transfer points, meeting user specifications.

The calcium carbonate can be used as a synthetic filler in paper, plastics and building materials, while the slag is suitable for construction use.

"For OCCS to truly gain traction, what happens downstream is just as important as capturing CO2 onboard," Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.

GCMD said the results show captured CO2 can be permanently fixed in durable products, expanding potential applications beyond those currently recognised under the EU ETS.