Amasus to Equip General Cargo Vessel With Suction Sail System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system will be the world's largest suction sail system fitted to a general cargo vessel. Image Credit: Bound4Blue

Shipping firm Amasus is set to equip one of its general cargo vessels with a suction sail system from Bound4Blue.

The system will be the world's largest suction sail system fitted to a general cargo vessel, Bound4Blue said in an emailed statement.

The company will install a 22-meter unit on board the 3,000 DWT Amasus ship at the Astander Shipyard in Santander in mid-2025.

Amasus's vessel the Eems Traveller has been sailing with two 17m eSAILs since July 2023.

"Amasus is committed to playing its part in the creation of a more efficient, responsible and sustainable shipping industry," an Amasus representative said in the statement.

"And to achieve that we need to consider new ways of working and new technological solutions.

"The decision to install the eSAILs® on the Eems Traveller was a tangible demonstration of that mindset and, we have to say, we've been thrilled by the results."