Annual Bunker Sales in Vladivostok Fall by a Quarter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Repair vessel in Vladivostok harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

Sales of bunker fuel at the Russian Far East port of Vladivostok fell by a quarter in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Including sales in port as well as those at offshore terminals, 525,000 metric tonnes of bunker fuel were shifted in the first eleven months of 2022, according to Russian maritime news provider Portnews, citing its own statistics.

Bunker sales at the port in 2021 came in at 739,000 mt, the data showed.

The majority of fuel sold counted as heavy fuel oil with two thirds sold at offshore locations and one third sold in port.

Bunker operations in the port were up over the period, according to the report.