BP Head of LNG Trading to Step Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jonty Shepard will step down as COO for LNG and leave the company at the end of the year. Image Credit: Jonty Shepard / LinkedIn

The head of LNG trading at global energy producer BP is set to step down from his role.

Jonty Shepard will step down as COO for LNG and leave the company at the end of the year, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Shepard has worked for the company in a variety of roles since 2001. He will be on garden leave throughout the first quarter of next year.

"Over the last 17 years I have been lucky enough to grow from a business that optimized equity production from Egypt and Trinidad into a global LNG portfolio," Shepard said in the post.

"We have seen the advent of Shale Gas which transformed the US from an importer to the world's largest exporter of LNG, the Fukishima accident that led to the shutdown of much of Japan's nuclear power stations, the waves of LNG projects in Qatar and Australia, Covid and most recently the Energy Crisis as a result of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

"I have always been amazed at how as an industry we have been able to respond to these events rapidly and efficiently to provide competitive energy where and when it is needed."