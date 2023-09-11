BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $667/mt on Friday, having reached the highest level since February 16 the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index gained $2.50/mt to $592.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $985/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.73/bl to $90.65/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $655.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $4/mt to $617.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $648/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $659/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.07/bl at $90.72/bl as of 8:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.