Sea Oil Petroleum Acquires Norwegian Bunker Trader Pro Fuels
Sea Oil Petroleum is the Singapore subsidiary of Bangkok-based Sea Oil Public Company Limited. File Image / Pixabay
Singapore-based Sea Oil Petroleum has acquired Norwegian trading firm Pro Fuels, kicking off what is expected to be a year of significant consolidation in the bunker industry.
Sea Oil Petroleum is the Singapore subsidiary of Bangkok-based Sea Oil Public Company Limited.
Pro Fuels, established in Norway in 2018, will be renamed Sea Oil Petroleum AS and its employees will remain with the company, Sea Oil said in an emailed statement on Monday.
"Their addition to the team will allow us to reach out to new markets which is an important part of Sea Oil's expansion strategy," Koh Kuan Hua, director of Sea Oil Petroleum, said in the statement.
"I'm sure that with the team's strong business acumen and documented experience, they will succeed in building Sea Oil into an even stronger brand for the future and be the preferred choice for our clients when looking for refuelling on a global scale."
Several senior figures within the bunker industry have said they expect to see consolidation this year, with tougher access to credit favouring the largest firms.
