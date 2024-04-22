IBIA and BIMCO Sign Collaboration Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration on maritime decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Industry bodies IBIA and BIMCO have signed a deal setting out themes on which they can work together.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration on maritime decarbonisation, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The bodies plan to work together in the following areas, according to the statement:

Research and Development: Collaborate on research initiatives, studies, and projects

relevant to the bunker/marine energy industry and maritime sector.

Information Sharing: Share relevant information, publications, and data that may be beneficial to the members of both organisations.

Training and Education: Explore opportunities for joint training programs, seminars, and

educational initiatives to enhance the knowledge and skills of professionals in the maritime and bunker/marine energy industry.

Influence: Work together on efforts to address common issues and challenges faced by the industry.

"This partnership between IBIA and BIMCO marks an important step towards addressing the pressing challenge of decarbonisation in the shipping industry," Alexander Prokopakis, executive director of IBIA, said in the statement.

"The collaboration underscores the industry's collective commitment to navigating towards a greener future for maritime operations."