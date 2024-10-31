Ireland Mulls Joining Proposed Northeast Atlantic ECA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plan would be to establish an ECA around Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Ireland and the west coasts of the UK, France, Spain and Portugal. Image Credit: Department of Transport

The Irish government is proposing to join a group of states seeking to establish an emission control area for shipping in the Northeast Atlantic.

Ireland's Department of Transport is proposing joining the group pushing for the IMO to adopt the planned ECA early next year, it said in a public consultation document earlier this month.

The plan would be to establish an ECA around Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Ireland and the west coasts of the UK, France, Spain and Portugal.

The ECA would cover sulfur, nitrogen and particulate matter emissions.

"Overall, the designation of the Northeast Atlantic ECA will significantly reduce ship emissions, improve air quality, and contribute to public health and environmental protection in the Northeast Atlantic region," the ministry said in the document.

"The economic impacts will be manageable, and the benefits to marine ecosystems, biodiversity, and human health far outweigh the costs."

The ministry is seeking feedback on its proposal until November 11, before working to persuade the IMO to adopt the measure in April 2025.