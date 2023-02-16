Costa Group Partners With Proman on Methanol Propulsion for Cruise Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is aimed at increasing green methanol supply and encouraging cruise ship owners to retrofit vessels to run on it. File Image / Pixabay

Carnival Corporation subsidiary Costa Group is working with chemicals producer Proman on the development of methanol propulsion for the cruise industry.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing the supply of green methanol and encouraging the retrofitting of existing ships to run on it, they said in a press release on Thursday.

"We are reducing the carbon footprint of our fleet while at port and at sea, investing in advanced environmental technologies and partnering with companies such as Proman who share a passion for sustainable energy transition," Christoph Schladoer, VP of decarbonisation at Costa Group, said in the statement.

"By enabling cruise ships to use methanol as a propulsion fuel, Costa follows the ambition to take the next big step towards GHG neutral operations of our fleet by 2050."