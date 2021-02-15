Bunker Holding Hires LQM's Daniel Rose

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rose joined LQM as CEO from OceanConnect Marine in 2019. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has hired Daniel Rose to work in its strategy department.

The move follows Rose's 2019 hire as CEO of Bunker Holding subsidiary LQM, and Bunker Holding's announcement last month it would close the brokerage's London office.

Rose will continue working on shutting down LQM's London operation until May 1, when he will join its parent company as senior business development manager, Bunker Holding said in an emailed statement on Monday. Rose joined LQM as CEO from OceanConnect Marine in 2019.

"I really look forward to joining Bunker Holding's Strategy team, and I am not least eager to play a part in developing and driving forward the Group's strategic agenda, thus ensuring we remain as frontrunners in the industry and can continue our role as a global leader," Rose said in the statement.

Rose will report to Bunker Holding's head of strategy, Jens Axel Adamsen.