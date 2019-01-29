LR, UMAS Release Study on Achieving IMO2050 GHG Goals

Is the sun setting on fossil-fuel bunkers? File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and University Maritime Advisory Services (UMAS) today released a new study, Zero-Emission Vessels Transition Pathway, aimed at guiding the industry in its development and adoption of zero emissions vessel.

Such zero-emission vessels (ZEVs) are crucial to achieve the IMO’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Strategy 2050 ambition, the pair say, while 2020 – 2030 is the most significant decade to take action in order to meet the IMO2030 and IMO2050 targets.

“All pathways explored with the study will achieve the IMO’s ambition of at least 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2050 and go beyond to show that zero-carbon is possible,” LR and UMAS say.

“ what is clear though is that the era of emitting fossil fuels must be left behind Carlo Raucci, Principal Consultant, UMAS

As others have stated, the study finds there is no single solution for the whole of shipping and the industry will need to adopt a wide range of solutions to meet the GHG reduction goals.

It is also expected ships will be designed to store less energy on board that will result in changes to their operating profile to bunker more frequently, the study says.

"This study has given us the opportunity to reflect on the actions needed to achieve a desirable future with zero-emission vessels dominating the shipping industry,” says UMAS’ Principal Consultant, Carlo Raucci.

"There are different paths to reach this goal and every turn of a path has its seduction and promises attached. A path may hold so many possibilities for shipping stakeholders but what is clear though is that the era of emitting fossil fuels must be left behind."

The full study can be found here: https://www.lr.org/en/insights/global-marine-trends-2030/zero-emission-vessels-transition-pathways/