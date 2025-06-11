Scandlines to Retrofit Two Ferries for Hybrid Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The conversion is expected to be completed by early next year. Image Credit: Scandlines

Ferry operator Scandlines is set to convert two of its ferries operating on the Puttgarden–Rødby route across the Baltic Sea to plug-in hybrids.

The firm has committed €31 million in investment for the conversion, Scandlines said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The retrofitting will be carried out by Western Shiprepair in Lithuania, with work on the first vessel starting in late August and the second in December.

Both conversions are expected to be completed by early 2026.

Each ferry will be fitted with a 5 MWh battery system, capable of charging in just 12 minutes and supplying at least 80% of the energy needed for the crossing.

Charging infrastructure will be installed at both Puttgarden and Rødby berths.

"By electrifying two of our Fehmarn Belt ferries, we are moving much closer to our goal of making the route direct emission-free by 2030," Michael Guldmann Petersen, COO of Scandlines, said.