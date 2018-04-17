Updated Engine Monitoring Service Launched by Exxonmobil

Mobil Serv: clould-based service (file image/pixabay)

Marine and fuel and lubricant company Exxonmobil is using x-ray fluorescence technology in a scrape down oil analysis service for engine cylinders.

Called Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring, the company lists its advantages as "simple and accurate onboard sampling process with minimal preparation", scan-and-go technology and a cloud-based platform allowing customers to get real-time reports on engine health.

"By using Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring, operators will receive recommendations on feed rate and cylinder oil to optimise engine lubricant consumption," the company said.

"This enables customers to act on recommendations quickly before they escalate into potentially catastrophic problems that can often lead to significant costs."

Global field engineer, Exxonmobil Marine Iain White said: "This next generation scrape down oil analysis service can identify issues such as over or under-lubrication, cold corrosion and the presence of cat fines.

"Customers will receive recommendations that can be immediately addressed, allowing them to correct inefficiencies and reduce downtime that potentially lead to significant cost savings."