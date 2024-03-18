BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $666/mt on Friday, remaining at the highest level since March 5. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6/mt to $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.08/bl to $85.34/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $6.50/mt to $645/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $598.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2/mt to $647/mt, and at Houston they fell by $1.50/mt to $645.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were up by $0.36/bl from the previous session's close at $85.70/bl as of 6:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $2.71/mt rise in bunker prices.